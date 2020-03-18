PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case in Oregon was announced.

Every few days, we will post a new blog that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. Click here to see updates from March 16-17

FACTS NOT FEAR: GET THE LATEST NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

12:20 p.m.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announces the state has signed a contract with a private provider to bring 20,000 more COVID-19 tests to Oregon. Learn more

the state has signed a contract with a private provider to bring 20,000 more COVID-19 tests to Oregon. Learn more A third person from Clark County, Washington has died of COVID-19, according to health officials. The person, a man in his 70s, died late Tuesday night. He had been the first confirmed coronavirus patient in the county. Learn more

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon. The deaths bring Oregon’s statewide total to three. The Oregon Health Authority also announce 10 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, which brings Oregon’s total to 75. Learn more

7:05 a.m.

Kaiser Permanente Northwest will temporarily close clinics and medical offices in the Portland area Thursday to prepare for an expected surge of patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Learn more

6:30 a.m.

Oregon's Special Joint Committee on Coronavirus Response will hold its first public meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. KGW will live stream the meeting right here.

Landlords are concerned with Multnomah County's eviction moratorium. "Little bit of a gut punch initially," said Ken Schriver with Rental Housing Alliance Oregon. He said plenty of landlords rely on rent to pay their own bills. "We have to make sure we don't shift the burden of the load from one side to the other." Learn more

Restaurant layoffs have left thousands of Oregonians wondering if they qualify for state unemployment. Here's what to do if you've lost your job.

6:05 a.m.

Worldwide cases top 200,000 and there are confirmed cases in each of the 50 states. Get real-time national and global updates here

BY THE NUMBERS

CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS

GET THE LATEST INFORMATION ON SCHOOL CLOSINGS

The table below shows events, organizations and businesses that announced closures since March 18 to help flatten the curve during this outbreak.

Click here for a list of closures announced through March 17

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Trump to marshal private sector against virus

RELATED: Real-time updates: US, Canada to temporarily close border to slow spread of coronavirus