ALOHA, Ore. — A student at Aloha High School has tested positive for COVID-19 and went to school while feeling sick during the week of March 9-13, according to the Beaverton School District.

The district and Washington County Public Health are working to reach out to people who had close contact with the student, according to a Wednesday post on the district’s Facebook page.

The student’s positive test is yet another sign that the coronavirus is spreading in the community, the district said.

Also on Wednesday, Oregon health officials announced that two more people have died of the coronavirus in the state, bringing Oregon’s total to three. There are 75 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

Two of Wednesday’s 10 announced cases were in Washington County.

