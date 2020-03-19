PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has 13 new cases of COVID-19, state health officials reported Thursday morning.

The statewide total is now 88 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Three people have died.

Oregon’s new coronavirus cases are in the following counties:

Linn County: 2

Marion County: 5

Multnomah County: 4

Washington County: 2

As the number of cases continues to rise across the state, Oregon health and military leaders are preparing to open an emergency 250-bed hospital at the Salem Fairgrounds. The facility, dubbed the Oregon Medical Station, will be staffed 24/7 in a state-owned building at the fairgrounds. It will open Friday.

The OMS will have beds, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment that have all been stored in Salem.

How to protect yourself and others

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

