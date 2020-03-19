PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday night ordered Oregon’s higher education institutions to transition to online learning through April 28. The ban on in-person classes is the latest in a growing list of moves by the state to practice social distancing with the hope of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

"I understand there are seniors getting ready to graduate this spring, and I want to assure them that our universities and community colleges are working hard to make sure they can get their diplomas,” Brown said in a news release.

Some colleges and universities in the state had already planned to have online classes for a few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brown’s order creates a uniform policy across the state.

The executive order also limits on-campus operations to those that serve critical functions. That includes dining services and dormitories to ensure students have a safe place to live and eat. Still, social distancing will be required, the governor said.

Earlier this week, Brown ordered the closure of Oregon K-12 schools through April 28.

There are 75 known cases of coronavirus in Oregon, including three people who have died. Health officials expect the number of cases to continue to rise.

