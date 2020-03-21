PORTLAND, Ore. — A person in Marion County has died from the coronavirus, county officials said Friday. The death is the fourth in Oregon connected to COVID-19;

No information about the person was released but in a statement on the county website, Commissioner Colm Willis wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and we ask everyone to continue to take necessary precautions to minimize your exposure to COVID-19.

Earlier on Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced there were 26 more known cases of the coronavirus, the largest single-day spike in the state since the outbreak began. There are now a total 114 known cases in Oregon, including four people who have died.

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

GET THE LATEST INFORMATION ON THE CORONAVIRUS

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

RELATED: Oregon leaders working on ‘stay home’ policy to curb coronavirus spread

RELATED: Oregon announces 26 new cases of coronavirus