SOCIAL LIFE, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING

Q: Is it still safe to go to a restaurant?

A: You should avoid going out in public in general, and staying at home as much as possible. If you HAVE to go to a bar or restaurant, go to one that isn't full, where you can maintain about 6 feet of space between yourself and another person.

Q: Is it safe to go grocery shopping?

A: Consumer Reports recommends people stay 6 feet away from other shoppers and wipe down a cart before and after use. Shoppers can also choose to go to the store when it’s less busy. An easy way to find out when a store has the highest foot traffic is by typing in the stores and location into a Google search.

Customers should also use a credit or debit card at the register to avoid exchanging money.

Q: Should I still use public transportation?

A: An official with the Oregon Health Authority said transportation agencies, including TriMet, have increased their cleaning procedures over coronavirus concerns.

Health officials also strongly recommend maintaining at least 3 feet of space on board a train or bus during this pandemic, although some riders say that's not possible.

Q: What about fruits and vegetables? You can’t wash them so should you just not purchase them?

A: Assume every fruit and vegetable has been touched by another person. Research of an earlier coronavirus said it could survive for several days on surfaces of some strawberries and lettuces, so rinse each one thoroughly. Do not use soap.

Q: Are weddings included in the ban?

A: All events with 250 people are more are included in Gov. Kate Brown’s newly announced ban including weddings, concerts and marathons. The ban does not include stores, shopping centers or schools. Weddings with less than 250 people may want to limit elderly or at-risk guests from attending for their safety.

HEALTH

Q: How do you take care of yourself best when you get it?

A: You'll experience fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath if you have coronavirus. You should stay home, avoid public areas and stay away from other people. If your symptoms get worse, you should call your doctor's office, who will help you and alert your local health department.

SCHOOLS

Q: How can we help feed kids who are out of school and need food?

A: Donate to - or volunteer with - the Oregon Food Bank.

FINANCES

Q: What should I do with my 401K?

A: Stay the course, it’s tempting to sell and to hide, but the problem is, when you start feeling better, the economy and the stock market is already likely to have recovered significantly and interestingly enough, if you miss just the 10 best days in the stock market over the last 40 years, your returns were cut in half.

Q: If it's a good time to buy stocks, what should I buy?

A: A lot of great stocks right now that are down big if you buy individual stocks, but pretty much everything across the board, unless you’re investing in treasuries right now or gold... now's a good time to buy because everything's on sale.