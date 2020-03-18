PORTLAND, Ore. — Kaiser Permanente Northwest will temporarily close clinics and medical offices in the Portland area Thursday to prepare for an expected surge of patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"By temporarily consolidating, we can support a potential surge in our hospital patients, meet the critical need to conserve Personal Protective Equipment, guard against potential staffing shortages, and limit the exposure for members, employees and the community," the medical group told KGW in a statement Tuesday night.

Kaiser will reveal which clinics will be shuttered Wednesday.

No employees are being furloughed, a spokesperson said.

Here is the managed care group's statement about the planned clinic closings in its entirety:



Kaiser Permanente Northwest will be temporarily closing some of our medical office buildings on Thursday, March 19, and consolidating to fewer clinics as we postpone some appointments and convert many to virtual visits. All urgent care services will remain open. We will announce details of which clinics will be closing on Wednesday.



We are at a critical moment in our fight against COVID-19. The situation is rapidly evolving, and we need to do everything we can to keep our members, and our communities as safe as possible. By temporarily consolidating, we can support a potential surge in our hospital patients, meet the critical need to conserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), guard against potential staffing shortages, and limit the exposure for members, employees and the community.



These new measures dovetail with our recent decisions to temporarily postpone non-urgent surgeries and procedures starting March 16 to ensure we have capacity and equipment to care for the potential of more critically ill patients; to consolidate our dental offices and postpone dental procedures; and to guide members to virtual care options to reduce demand for in-person visits to our medical offices.

KGW will update this story with more information as it becomes available.