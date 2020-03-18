PORTLAND, Ore. — Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, state health leaders announced Wednesday. The deaths bring Oregon’s statewide total to three.

The Oregon Health Authority also announced 10 new cases of the coronavirus in the state, which brings Oregon’s total to 75.

The two people who died were a 60-year-old woman in Lane County, who died on March 14 but tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, and a 71-year-old man from Washington County who died Tuesday.

Both patients had underlying medical conditions, the OHA said.

“We are saddened at the news of these additional lives lost in Oregon due to COVID-19,” said OHA director Patrick Allen. “These deaths only strengthen our resolve to slow the spread of this disease in our communities. We are in this together.”

Oregon’s 10 new cases are in the following counties:

Benton County: 1

Lane County: 2

Marion County: 4

Washington County: 2

Yamhill County: 1

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

