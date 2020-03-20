VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Clark County on Friday.

The new cases bring the southwest Washington county’s total to six. Three of those people have died.

Both new cases are quarantined and recovering at home, health officials say. One is a woman in her 60s and the other is a man in his 70s.

Neither person had any known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Clark County Public Health is working to identify and notify close contacts of the confirmed cases. Those people will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed case.

Public health officials will update the number of positive tests in Clark County by 11 a.m. each day right here.

