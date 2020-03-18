VANCOUVER, Wash — A third person from Clark County, Washington has died of COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday.

The person, a man in his 70s, died late Tuesday night. He had been the first confirmed coronavirus patient in the county.

The man did not have any known contact with a confirmed case, county health officials said. He also had no recent travel.

“It’s a tragedy that we’ve lost another member of our community to COVID-19,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County Public Health director.

The man was being treated at Oregon Health and Science University hospital in Portland.

On Monday night, a husband and wife in their 80s died after testing positive for COVID-19 last week in Clark County. The couple lived in separate long-term care facilities but had been in close contact. They were hospitalized last week at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

There is one other person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County.

Public health officials will update the number of positive tests in Clark County by 11 a.m. each day right here.

