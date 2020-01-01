Breaking News

LIVE
Oregon would have to issue 32 Real ID licenses per second to fulfill expected demand by Oct. 1: 'Just not possible'
Oregon would have to issue 32 Real ID licenses per second to fulfill expected demand by Oct. 1: 'Just not possible'
Real ID won't be available in Oregon until July 6, just three months before the new rule takes effect. Officials are advising people to get a passport.
LOCAL
Graduation rates at Portland Public Schools highest in a decade
Graduation rates at Portland Public Schools highest in a decade
Seniors' graduation rate last year reached 80.5%, and over the past three years the district has seen a boost in graduation rates among all student groups.
EDUCATION
Mobile voting coming to Seattle-area for special election
Mobile voting coming to Seattle-area for special election
A pilot program will allow registered King County voters to vote on their mobile device.
ELECTIONS
Want to work for the 2020 Census? Here's how
Want to work for the 2020 Census? Here's how
Officials are looking for census takers in Oregon. The work is flexible, part time, and temporary.
LOCAL
Juror questionnaire in Jeremy Christian trial asked about Antifa, Patriot Prayer and bumper stickers
Juror questionnaire in Jeremy Christian trial asked about Antifa, Patriot Prayer and bumper stickers
The MAX stabbing trial is set to begin Jan. 28.
LOCAL
Jury selection begins, Jeremy Christian decides to wear inmate garb during trial
Jury selection begins, Jeremy Christian decides to wear inmate garb during trial
Christian chose to wear his full inmate garb despite an Oregon law stating he could change into street clothes or a suit in front of a jury.
CRIME
How much will state's new cap and trade bill cost Oregonians?
How much will state's new cap and trade bill cost Oregonians?
Republicans are quoting a dollar amount, but Democrats say it's still too early to estimate how much the average family may have to pay.
LOCAL
Bend runner sets world record on treadmill
Bend runner sets world record on treadmill
Mario Mendoza has won national and international accolades for his trail running. Now he can add world record holder to list of accomplishments.
THE-STORY
