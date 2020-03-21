GRESHAM, Ore. — The Metropolitan Mayors Consortium, a body comprised of 25 Oregon Mayors, voted with an overwhelming majority that a stay home order for the state of Oregon is necessary to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 spread.

“Collectively, the region’s mayors are doing everything in our power to protect the health, safety and livelihood of more than 1.7 million Oregonians. Republican or Democrat, big city or small, we are in clear agreement. The time for action is now. Delaying this order puts our residents, our first responders and our healthcare system at extreme risk,” said MMC Chair and Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis.

The MMC is encouraging Gov. Kate Brown to take a statewide approach but said in a press release that each mayor is prepared to take action in their own jurisdictions to keep people home and healthy.

“It is a time for unprecedented collective action, and strong leadership at the local, state, and federal levels. The nature of a viral pandemic means that no individual city, particularly in a metropolitan area, can defeat this foe alone,” Bemis said.

The MMC advised Governor Kate Brown that a Stay at Home order should include:

Oregonians directed to reasonably comply with social distancing requirements at all times. Non-essential businesses to cease all activities except minimum basic operations; businesses can continue to operate if all employees are working from home. Essential businesses are encouraged to remain open, while complying with social distancing requirements. Public and private gatherings prohibited, with exceptions. Non-essential travel prohibited.

“Heed the advice you have been given to stay home. It may very well save your life, and it will save the lives of the people you love the most: your friends, family members and loved ones,” Bemis said.

This comes one day after Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held a joint press conference where they said they would be working together on a stay-home policy.

It was unclear from the press conference whether that would be a statewide order or not.

Metropolitan Mayors’ Consortium includes the following mayors:

Mayor Denny Doyle, Beaverton

Mayor Brian Hodson, Canby

Mayor Jeffrey Dalin, Cornelius

Mayor Gery Schirado, Durham

Mayor Brian Cooper, Fairview

Mayor Peter Truax, Forest Grove

Mayor Shane Bemis, Gresham

Mayor Tom Ellis, Happy Valley

Mayor Steve Callaway, Hillsboro

Mayor Ken Gibson, King City

Mayor Kent Studebaker, Lake Oswego

Mayor Mark Hardie, Maywood Park

Mayor Mark Gamba, Milwaukie

Mayor Teri Lenahan, North Plains

Mayor Dan Holladay, Oregon City

Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland

Mayor Walt Williams, Rivergrove

Mayor Keith Mays, Sherwood

Mayor Jason Snider, Tigard

Mayor Casey Ryan, Troutdale

Mayor Frank Bubenik, Tualatin

Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, Vancouver (ex officio)

Mayor Russ Axelrod, West Linn

Mayor Tim Knapp, Wilsonville

Mayor Scott Harden, Wood Village