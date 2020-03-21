GRESHAM, Ore. — The Metropolitan Mayors Consortium, a body comprised of 25 Oregon Mayors, voted with an overwhelming majority that a stay home order for the state of Oregon is necessary to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 spread.
“Collectively, the region’s mayors are doing everything in our power to protect the health, safety and livelihood of more than 1.7 million Oregonians. Republican or Democrat, big city or small, we are in clear agreement. The time for action is now. Delaying this order puts our residents, our first responders and our healthcare system at extreme risk,” said MMC Chair and Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis.
The MMC is encouraging Gov. Kate Brown to take a statewide approach but said in a press release that each mayor is prepared to take action in their own jurisdictions to keep people home and healthy.
“It is a time for unprecedented collective action, and strong leadership at the local, state, and federal levels. The nature of a viral pandemic means that no individual city, particularly in a metropolitan area, can defeat this foe alone,” Bemis said.
The MMC advised Governor Kate Brown that a Stay at Home order should include:
- Oregonians directed to reasonably comply with social distancing requirements at all times.
- Non-essential businesses to cease all activities except minimum basic operations; businesses can continue to operate if all employees are working from home.
- Essential businesses are encouraged to remain open, while complying with social distancing requirements.
- Public and private gatherings prohibited, with exceptions.
- Non-essential travel prohibited.
“Heed the advice you have been given to stay home. It may very well save your life, and it will save the lives of the people you love the most: your friends, family members and loved ones,” Bemis said.
RELATED: Real-time coronavirus updates: Three new positive cases in Clark County
This comes one day after Gov. Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held a joint press conference where they said they would be working together on a stay-home policy.
It was unclear from the press conference whether that would be a statewide order or not.
RELATED: Oregon leaders working on ‘stay home’ policy to curb coronavirus spread
Metropolitan Mayors’ Consortium includes the following mayors:
Mayor Denny Doyle, Beaverton
Mayor Brian Hodson, Canby
Mayor Jeffrey Dalin, Cornelius
Mayor Gery Schirado, Durham
Mayor Brian Cooper, Fairview
Mayor Peter Truax, Forest Grove
Mayor Shane Bemis, Gresham
Mayor Tom Ellis, Happy Valley
Mayor Steve Callaway, Hillsboro
Mayor Ken Gibson, King City
Mayor Kent Studebaker, Lake Oswego
Mayor Mark Hardie, Maywood Park
Mayor Mark Gamba, Milwaukie
Mayor Teri Lenahan, North Plains
Mayor Dan Holladay, Oregon City
Mayor Ted Wheeler, Portland
Mayor Walt Williams, Rivergrove
Mayor Keith Mays, Sherwood
Mayor Jason Snider, Tigard
Mayor Casey Ryan, Troutdale
Mayor Frank Bubenik, Tualatin
Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle, Vancouver (ex officio)
Mayor Russ Axelrod, West Linn
Mayor Tim Knapp, Wilsonville
Mayor Scott Harden, Wood Village