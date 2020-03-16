PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case was announced in Oregon.

As of Monday morning, there are 39 cases in Oregon and one death. In Washington, there have been 42 deaths among the 769 people who tested positive for the virus.

Each week, we will post a new blog that tracks the daily changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them.

MONDAY, MARCH 16