PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On Feb. 28, the first case was announced in Oregon.
As of Monday morning, there are 39 cases in Oregon and one death. In Washington, there have been 42 deaths among the 769 people who tested positive for the virus.
MONDAY, MARCH 16
- Fourth case of COVID-19 in Clark County: A fourth person in Clark County has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Monday morning. In this case, a woman in her 40s tested positive for the coronavirus. She had close contact with a person in Oregon who also tested positive, according to Clark County public health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong. Learn more
- Oregon Gov. Brown weighing curfew for restaurants and bars: During a conference call with the media Monday morning, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she hasn't decided yet whether she'll enact a curfew on restaurants and bars. The governor first mentioned the possibility of a curfew during a conversation with reporters on Sunday night. Learn more
- Portland's City Central Concern one of the recipients of $1 million donation from Kaiser: National health care provider Kaiser Permanente is donating $1 million to support coronavirus prevention and treatment for homeless people across the country. One of the initial recipients is Portland's Central City Concern, which will receive $100,000 in funding. Learn more