PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon has 26 new cases of COVID-19, state health officials reported Friday.

The largest single-day increase in the number of cases so far brought Oregon's statewide total to 114, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Three people have died.

Oregon’s new coronavirus cases are in the following counties:

Clackamas County: 4

Deschutes County: 2

Grant County: 1

Linn County: 1

Marion County: 4

Multnomah County: 5

Union County: 1

Washington County: 6

Yamhill County: 2

Also on Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown re-iterated that she will not be calling for a statewide shelter in place order yet. Some medical professionals, including the president of the Oregon hospitals association, say the time for the order is now.

How to protect yourself and others

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

