PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland is considering a shelter in place order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the office of Mayor Ted Wheeler said all options are on the table.

“The Mayor is exploring this option because all important measures cities can take related to protecting public health is being considered. We are currently seeking guidance from public health experts before taking any action. Will be deferring to their recommendation,” wrote Eileen Park, the director of communications for the mayor’s office.

Willamette Week first reported on Wednesday that the policy is in the draft stages. Under the policy, Willamette Week reports Portland residents would be ordered to stay home except for specific trips. Those include trips for workers at businesses deemed essential by the city, as well as visits to grocery stores.

Portland would not be the first area in the United States to go under a shelter in place order. Several counties in the California Bay Area were shut down with similar restrictions earlier this week.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has already shut down in-person dining at restaurants and bars for four weeks and gatherings have been limited to no more than 25 people during that span. Schools in the state are closed through April 28 as the government continues to apply new policies to address social distancing and limit the potential exposure to COVID-19.

So far, there are 75 known coronavirus cases in Oregon, including three people who have died.

