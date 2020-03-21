CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County.

These three new cases bring the total number of cases in Clark County to nine.

One positive patient is a woman in her 80s. She had contact with a confirmed case and was quarantined when she developed symptoms. She is currently hospitalized.

Another patient is a woman in her 40s. She also had contact with a confirmed case. She is quarantined at home and recovering.

The third patient is a man in his 80s. It is unclear at this time whether he had any known contact with a confirmed case. He is currently hospitalized.

RELATED: Real-time coronavirus updates: Three new positive cases in Clark County

RELATED: What 'shelter-in-place' orders really mean in the era of the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Second coronavirus case reported in Cowlitz County

Public Health in Clark County is working to notify those who may have had close contact with the confirmed cases. Anyone who had close contact will be asked to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the positive case.

There has been a total of 1,524 cases in Washington, including 83 people who have died.

Public Health will update the number of positive tests by 11 am daily. Visit the novel coronavirus website for updates.