SEASIDE, Ore. — Some of Seaside, Oregon's residents have started a petition asking their city officials to call a city State of Emergency due to COVID-19.

A petition was started and has gained over 800 signatures.

It says, in part:

We are asking that the City of Seaside, like our neighbors in Astoria, declare an emergency over the threat of a coronavirus outbreak. This decision would open the way for state and federal support as the crisis ratchets up. This declaration would help the city to take needed actions beyond what the state and county have done, hire contractors if staffing is affected by the virus, purchase necessary materials and get reimbursed for costs associated with the virus.

Seaside is a popular city on Oregon's coast with many restaurants and businesses that are suffering due to COVID-19. The lack of tourism, as the change.org petition states, is causing many people who work in these businesses to suffer financially.

By declaring a State of Emergency for the city, funds would be allocated which could potentially help.

You can see the petition here.

