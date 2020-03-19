PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials on Wednesday night said testing has been completed on all 151 residents at a Lebanon, Oregon, veterans' home that has been the site of a coronavirus outbreak in Linn County.

Of the 151 residents at Edward C. Allworth Oregon Veterans’ Home, 14 tested positive for COVID-19. Those positive tests have already been reported by the Oregon Health Authority.

“We are grateful for the good news from our partners at OHA that no new residents had tested presumptive positive for COVID-19,” said Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs director Kelly Fitzpatrick.

The 14 residents who tested positive are being cared for using established infectious disease prevention protocols and public health guidelines.

GET THE LATEST INFORMATION ON THE CORONAVIRUS

One staff member also tested positive for the coronavirus. They were sent home when symptoms appeared and have been in isolation since, officials said.

There are 75 known coronavirus cases in Oregon, including three people who have died.

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

RELATED: Real-time coronavirus updates: Providence to begin processing tests

RELATED: Can I file an extension for my state taxes? Are utilities waiving late fees? Your coronavirus questions answered