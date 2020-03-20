PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown re-iterated Friday morning she will not be calling for a statewide shelter in place order yet.

This comes several days after KGW News learned Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has come up with a draft plan for a possible shelter in place order for the City of Portland.

When pressed on when she would issue an order, the governor told reporters in a press call Friday morning all Oregonians should be social distancing and isolating themselves if they are over 60.

"I am encouraging... I am urging all Oregonians to stay home," she said. "We’ve been saying that for weeks. It particularly applies to most vulnerable Oregonians, those with underlying conditions. If they are not following our recommendations, I will impose more restrictive conditions."

RELATED: Portland drafted potential shelter-in-place policy to not ‘get caught flat-footed’ by coronavirus, mayor says