PORTLAND, Ore. — In an effort to preserve rapidly depleting medical supplies and protective equipment around the state, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday ordered all health care providers to stop performing non-emergency procedures.

“It is critical that we preserve every piece of personal protective equipment we have in Oregon so that our health care workers can keep themselves safe while treating COVID-19 patients,” Brown said in a news release.

Brown’s order includes hospitals, outpatient clinics, veterinarians and dentists.

Items such as surgical masks, gowns and gloves are in short supply due to the surge of patients during the coronavirus outbreak. Oregon hospitals and medical professionals expect the number of patients to rise dramatically.

“If we do not take immediate action, the surge in demand in our hospitals for masks, gowns, and gloves will quickly outstrip the limited supplies they have available. We cannot let that happen. I want to thank the health care providers––including dentists, veterinarians, and others––who have already preserved and donated their critical supplies,” said Brown.

The governor’s order also limits hospital visitation to protect health care workers and patients from COVID-19.

