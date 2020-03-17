PORTLAND, Ore. — Many events in the Portland and Vancouver areas are being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some businesses have closed and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that all restaurants and bars across the state will be restricted to carry out and delivery orders only.

On Monday, the Oregon Zoo announced it would close through April 8 to help curb the spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Lan Su Chinese Garden also announced it would be closing.

The Oregon DMV announced it would remain open, but all driver tests will be canceled through the end of March. Branches are working to limit the number of customers allowed inside at a time.

The table below shows events, organizations and businesses that announced closures last weekend and early this week to help flatten the curve during this outbreak.

Click here for a list of closures announced through March 14

