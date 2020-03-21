PORTLAND, Ore. — After a two-day break, the Oregon Humane Society has resumed pet adoptions.

Earlier this week, Sharon Harmon, president and CEO, said the humane society would stop adoptions so they could figure out a safe process with social distancing in mind.

They started adoptions again on Friday, but only by appointment. You’re also being asked to stay outside the building if you need assistance.

“We took a couple day pause to re-frame our work to limit more social distancing in place make sure there is a protocol for people who are coming in the doors,” said Harmon.

Since Thursday, the humane society has received dozens of cats and dogs from shelters from across the state. A place for donations has also been set up outside the building.

