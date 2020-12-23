Coronavirus, wildfires & protests: 10 stories you couldn't stop watching in 2020

From global pandemic to massive racial justice protests to controversial port-a-potties and more, this year has been one for the books.

The entire year felt like a chapter book with a new surprise at each turn of the page -- especially in Portland. From the global pandemic to catastrophic wildfires, and massive protests for racial justice in between, here are KGW's top stories of 2020.

We're finally here. It's the end of 2020, one of the wildest years most of us have ever lived through.

Though angered by the experience -- and understandably so -- being an animal lover, Hofmann said she's thankful that Henry was taken in by the Southwest Washington Humane Society.

The dog in the video was later identified as a 13-year-old lab named Henry. He was picked up by Clark County Animal Control after being abandoned. The identity of the woman who abandoned him was not released, but an animal control spokesperson said she was cited for animal cruelty.

Hofmann said she saved herself some headache by responding to most of the messages and posting a picture of Ridge to show was where he usually is -- by her side.

"I was getting a bunch of messages in my Facebook messenger," said Hofmann. "It was just message after message after message coming through saying, ‘You are a horrible person.’ Calling me foul names … 'I can’t believe that you’re the woman that abandoned your dog' and 'I saw you on the news' and 'You need to die and die slowly.'"

Dominique Hofmann, the owner of a 3-year-old lab named Ridge, described her dog as a "mama's boy" and said she sees him as family. So you might be able to imagine her frustration when people started putting her on blast, posting her name and photos in the comments on local news outlets' social media accounts.

In August, KGW brought you a story about a woman who was misidentified on social media and wrongfully accused of abandoning her dog in a Vancouver, Wash. park.

Gov. Brown said the state was taking the first coronavirus case seriously, but said people should still stay calm and go about their daily lives.

The person was treated at Kaiser Permanente Westside Hospital in Hillsboro. Some coworkers visited this person at the hospital and were asked to stay home and seek medical advice, de la Cruz said.

Lake Oswego Superintendent Lorna de la Cruz said at the time that the infected person was not typically coming in contact with students, and that he appeared to have only a few close contacts while infectious.

The school was closed for several days to be deep cleaned. By March 12, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all schools in the state to close.

The person who tested positive was a Washington County resident who'd been working at Forest Hills Elementary School in the Lake Oswego School District.

The first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Oregon was detected at a state lab on Feb. 28 and was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 3.

It was a time before mask mandates and social distancing, when the biggest guidance from health officials was to wash your hands.

This story was obviously a huge deal when it broke in late February, but only a small handful of us could have even imagined what it would mean for the months to follow.

There were a handful of counter-protesters who at one point chanted, “Wear a mask!”

At the time, faith gatherings were capped at 50 people with physical distancing for indoors and outdoors. The event was obviously in violation.

“We’re not big mask people so it doesn’t bother us,” someone else said.

“Most of us are just here for this and then we’re leaving,” said another. “So, I don’t think it is going to have an impact on Portland. But I don’t know. I’m not a scientist.”

Pictures and videos taken by KGW’s Kyle Iboshi show the vast majority of people in the crowd were not wearing masks or social distancing. When asked about the lack of safety measures in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, people in attendance didn’t have concerns.

Organizers dubbed the event “Riots to Revival,” and hoped to flip the script by bringing worship, prayer and acts of kindness to the city.

Hundreds of worshippers gathered at Portland's Waterfront Park in August to see Sean Feucht, a controversial worship leader and political activist.

The city is keeping a live map online with locations and repair statuses of portable toilets and handwashing stations.

Some residents took issue with the fact that a number of port-a-potties were placed nowhere near homeless encampments. But Hafer said the toilets were installed for the "health and safety of everyone, not just those experiencing homelessness."

“It is critical to limit the amount of human waste on the streets – especially during a global pandemic. We are absolutely in the middle of a health crisis, and these portable restrooms and handwashing stations are one way we are helping to reduce the transmission of this deadly virus.”

The rationale for rolling them out quickly and efficiently, she wrote, was simple:

“We are getting dozens of angry emails from community members about the port-a-potties,” Heather Hafer with Portland’s Office of Management and Finance wrote in an email. “The units are constantly getting vandalized and stolen. We are having to replace them on a regular basis.”

Despite the city's intentions, the port-a-potties were met with a lot of criticism.

The city leased the port-a-potties for $100 per month and installed an additional 22 handwashing stations.

The city had more than 100 portable toilets installed to provide a critical hygiene service to people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic, as public restrooms became more scarce.

In October, KGW brought you a story about dozens of red port-a-potties being placed all over Portland.

Kyle Iboshi, KGW's lead investigative reporter, looked into how the Beachie Creek Fire went from a 10-acre fire to one of the largest wildfires in Oregon history. It claimed at least five lives and thousands of structures.

The Beachie Creek Fire burned nearly 200,000 acres. It came dangerously close to merging with the Riverside Fire.

And yet, the Riverside Fire was only one of several Oregon wildfires that exceeded 100,000 acres in 2020.

KGW's web story reached more than 300,000 people, many of them likely checking if their home was in danger.

Residents east of Oregon City in parts of the Redland, Beavercreek and Highland areas as well as residents south of Sandy, including the Eagle Creek, Firwood and Wildcat Mountain areas, left their homes as the flames got dangerously close.

One of the largest wildfires in the state this year was the Riverside Fire, which burned more than 130,000 acres and forced thousands of Clackamas County residents to evacuate their homes.

Racial justice protests continued through fall in Portland, and have been a hot topic of debate in the community , with some protests remaining peaceful while others turn violent.

KGW's web story about the videos received more than 3,600 shares and 4,300 likes on Facebook.

The Oregonian tweeted a separate video from Shane Petraszewsky that showed a conversation between a protester and a police officer that led to the officers kneeling in solidarity.

He said he believed it was a historic moment to see protesters hugging and high-fiving police officers, who took a knee with the protesters.

"I'm hearing a lot of cheering and all of a sudden I see some people hugging a police officer, and I'm like, 'What?'" Ao said. "So I come running down here to document this and I was just blown away."

Ryan Ao said he was trying to get to his car that was parked near where a large, peaceful protest was happening. He heard a lot of noise and went to see what was going on.

On May 31, less than a week after George Floyd's death triggered nationwide protests for social justice, a bystander captured video of Portland police officers taking a knee with protesters downtown.

The amounts are difficult to predict, and each La Niña year is a little different from the next, so we’ll have to wait and see.

In the mountains, there's a good chance Oregon will see epic snowfall in the mountains in terms of quality (coldness) and quantity.

He said this winter, Oregon will most likely get at least one or two significant valley snowfalls.

"I expect an active, stormy winter, with the potential for lots of different kinds of storms," Zaffino said. "It’s still 2020, the year of the weird. I don’t think we should expect it to end, or 2021 to begin, any differently than that."

This season is expected to not be like that.

A La Niña weather pattern is the opposite of El Niño, which usually brings warmer and drier winter weather to the Northwest, and can often include long periods of stable weather.

Well, KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino explained in his 2020/21 outlook that Oregon is having a La Niña winter, which means the weather may vary widely and change rapidly.

It's a question virtually every Oregonian asks when winter comes around: Will it snow where I live?

The video attached to the tweet wasn't quite as convincing the second time around.

One day later, the person running the Twitter account said Bigfoot is apparently making the round across mountain passes, with another sighting on the I-90 wildlife crossing near Snoqualmie Pass.

People played along, replying to the tweet to ask for more photos and if a search party could be formed to look for the figure spotted by the cameras.

"I'm not superstitious ... just a little stitious," the person running the account said in the tweet.

The department first tweeted photos of what it said might be a Sasquatch at Sherman Pass in Northeast Washington. The photos show a Sasquatch-like figure near a tree.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) decided to have fun on its Twitter account back in January, and media outlets decided to play along.

The rules were met with mixed reactions from the public, as some businesses closed until they could no longer reopen while others defied the order and risked thousands of dollars in fines.

Brown issued the order shortly after speaking with mayors in the Portland area who called for tighter restrictions on travel. Mayors along the northern Oregon coast passed emergency orders essentially kicking guests out of hotels and other types of licensed lodging.

On Friday night, I asked all Oregonians, on the eve of spring break, to stay home and stay healthy. Unfortunately, our trails and beaches were packed this weekend. I want to be absolutely clear, you are endangering all Oregonians when not following social distancing orders.

The order also sent thousands of Oregonians out of their offices to go work from home remotely.

Businesses that remained open had to start implementing social distancing guidelines. That was the beginning of the decals on floors spaced six feet apart and one-way signs in grocery store aisles.

The executive order forced nonessential businesses to shut down and constrained social and recreational gatherings, as everyone probably remembers quite well.

About three weeks after Oregon reported its first case of COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown ramped up statewide restrictions with the first stay-at-home order.

Chapter ten : The origin of COVID-19

In early March, days after Oregon reported its first COVID-19, there were a lot of people asking where the coronavirus actually came from.

KGW's Brenda Braxton spoke with Portland State University biology professor Ken Stedman, an expert on viruses and the spread of viruses, to clear up some unknowns.

While the 25-minute interview cleared up some questions about the coronavirus, it's obvious there's a ton we still don't know.

Stedman said it's pretty clear the virus that causes COVID-19 originated bats

"The reason we know that is if you look at bats, bats have a massive amount of diversity of coronaviruses in bats, way more coronaviruses in bats than in any other animal anybody’s ever seen," he said. "We’ve got four or five different coronaviruses that infect us, but bats have probably hundreds of different coronaviruses."

He said that's just the first indication. The second, he said, is that if you also look specifically at the genes that are present in the viruses causing COVID-19 in humans, they're extremely similar to a bat virus that was found in some caves in China. He said the virus that was discovered is not identical to the one infecting humans, but it’s "so similar that it’s highly likely that this virus, which is infecting us and the one that’s infecting bats, came from a common ancestor probably not that long ago."

The way the coronavirus started infecting humans is not as clear, but Stedman has a theory. He said it's likely the coronavirus causing COVID-19 started in a wet market in China, where many live animals are sold both legally and "less legally."

He said it's likely that some wild animals in a wet market were infected with a bat virus, potentially through eating or being exposed to the bat's guano, or excrement.

He said it's possible the virus that causes COVID-19 stemmed from pangolins, which he described as "kind of a cross between an ant-eater and an armadillo."

Just like we can only speculate how the disease transferred from bat to animal, the same goes for the transfer from animal to human.

