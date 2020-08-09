Fires burning in Clackamas County force evacuations, 40,000 residents without power

Multiple fires are burning in the county, including a 25-acre fire in Colton and a fire that broke out at a lumber mill in Molalla.

COLTON, Ore. — An evacuation order has been issued for some residents in Clackamas County because of a fire burning on South Unger Road near Bauer Road in Colton.

The fire was estimated to have burned about 25 acres as of 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said that residents on South Unger Road from Bauer Road to Olson Road were notified and evacuated. A shelter has been set up for people in that area at Colton High School.

That fire is one of multiple fires burning in Clackamas County. A two-alarm fire broke out at a lumber mill in Molalla off Highway 213. Early reports say it began around midnight when a tree fell on live wires in a nearby field. Highway 213 was shut down.

Residents in the area of South Wilhoit Road and South Bird Road, south of Molalla, have been notified of the fire. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said one structure is lost and several fire districts are on scene.