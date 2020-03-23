PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued strict orders Monday to shut down non-essential businesses and constrain social and recreational gatherings.

The move, which lists violations as a Class C misdemeanor, forces closure of businesses like arcades, barber shops, hair salons, gyms and fitness studios, skating rinks, playgrounds, theaters, sports facilities and yoga studios.

Businesses that remain open must implement social distancing guidelines, keeping customers at least six feet apart. Workers must be given a chance by employers to work from home. The order does not affect families in homes.

Those participating in outdoor recreation or social gatherings must stay six feet apart. Those simply leaving their homes must stay six feet apart from others, unless they are family members. Recreational activities outside must be non-contact.

"Failure to comply with the order," it reads, "will be considered an immediate danger to public health and subject to a Class C misdemeanor."

That level of crime has a punishment of up to 30 days in jail and or a fine up to $1,250.

Brown's move comes after weekend where mayors in the Portland area called for tighter restrictions on travel. Mayors along the northern Oregon coast passed emergency orders essentially kicking guests out of hotels and other types of licensed lodging.

“I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing," Brown said in a prepared statement, "Then I urged the public to follow these recommendations. Instead, thousands crowded the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks, and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I’m ordering it. To save lives and protect our community."

Read the complete executive order HERE:

