PORTLAND, Ore. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday confirmed the results of the first presumed case of coronavirus in Oregon.

The confirmation results come four days after the person tested positive for COVID-19 at a state lab on Feb. 28. That person lives in Washington County and works at Forest Hills Elementary School in the Lake Oswego School District. The school remains closed through Wednesday, March 4, as it gets a deep cleaning.

As of last Friday, the infected person was receiving treatment in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro. Dozens of employees at the hospital have been told to stay home in isolation for 14 days after they may have been in contact with the infected person.

Two other people in Oregon have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Oregon Health Authority. One was a household contact of the first person who tested positive for COVID-19. The third person lives in Umatilla County in Eastern Oregon and works at Wildhorse Resort and Casino. The CDC has yet to get results on confirmation tests for those people.

Twenty-eight people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon since Jan. 24, according to OHA. Seventeen of those people tested negative and the state is still waiting on the results for the other eight people.

People being tested have experienced symptoms of coronavirus, which include coughing, shortness of breath and a fever, and are known to have one of the following primary risk factors:

Travel from a country where COVID-19 is circulating.

Close contact with a confirmed case.

People with severe respiratory illness who are hospitalized and have no other known diagnosis.

There are 101 people being monitored for coronavirus in Oregon. People who are being monitored have had the same aforementioned exposures but are not symptomatic, according to OHA.

