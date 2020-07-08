Woman abandons dog outside Vancouver park

A home security camera caught a woman taking the collar and leash off before walking her dog into the park and running back to her car.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — On the north side of Orchards Community Park in Vancouver on Thursday night around 8:20 p.m., a home security camera flipped on and started recording as a dark colored sedan drove into view.

A woman with shoulder length brown hair wearing a hat gets out of the driver's seat and lets a dog out of the back seat of the car. She takes the collar and leash off and then gets back in to drive off, but before closing her car door she opens it again and walks the dog into the wooded park and runs back to the car. That's when the video stopped recording.

It was Alyssa Ott's security camera that captured the whole thing.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," said Ott. "I saw her let the dog out, take the leash and the collar off and got back in. I thought she was going for a walk at the park and then she corrals the dog in the park and runs on out."

Last night a woman pulled up outside a Vancouver park & let a dog out - took off the leash & collar, walked the dog into the woods & drove off.



It was caught on home security camera



The dog was rescued a few minutes later & is at the SW WA Humane Society pic.twitter.com/LXyPYBERkS — Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) August 7, 2020

Ott said she's watched plenty of cars drive into the pullout on her property near the trail to the park.

"We see some crazy things, but most days it's just people turning around and going about their day," she said.

Alyssa called a friend to help bring the dog in and waited for I Paw'd It Forward, a nonprofit dog rescue, to come take the dog. Keri-Lyn Jakubs, founder of the nonprofit came out to the house right away.

"[It's] super frustrating for us because, not only is it egregious what she did, it also opens the door for so many other pets that are actually lost or have been stolen or otherwise to have that circumstance of the finder thinking, 'well somebody dumped it,' so they keep it," Jakubs said.

Jakubs said the dog is an older yellow lab, possibly an English lab. She says he's very friendly.

"Very sweet, has some hip problems, but gets along just fine," said Jakubs. "If you ask him if he wants to go for a walk, he's all in."

Orchards Park sits right off of I-205 on the east side of Vancouver. Jakubs says what the woman did was not only illegal, but put the dog in danger.

"He very well could've ended up hit and killed on I-205," said Jakubs. "She put that dog in imminent danger."

Jakubs says the one thing that stands out to her in the video is the way the woman dropped off the dog.

"What she did when she took the collar off and pet the dog and threw the collar into the vehicle is a sign for me it's likely her dog and she didn't want there to be a way to trace it back to her," Jakubs said. "Somebody that's just going to dump a dog would have just left, they wouldn't have thought twice about getting back out and making sure he goes into the park."

The dog has been turned over to the Southwest Washington Humane Society. The Humane Society says the dog is on an investigative hold.

If you do find a lost pet or animal, Jakubs says to call 311 or turn your pet over to the Humane Society for $75.

"There are just so many other options, so I can't even fathom why someone would even select this one," Jakubs said.