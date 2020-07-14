Oregon COVID-19 updates July 14: State expects decline in testing capacity

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 237 deaths, 1,234 hospitalizations, 12,438 cases, 300,069 tests (288,274 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,399 deaths, 4,778 hospitalizations, 41,757 cases, 708,274 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 135,635 deaths, 3,366,845 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 573,834 deaths, 13,132,491 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:30 a.m.
- As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes across the country, Oregon health officials expect a decline in the state’s testing capacity in the weeks to come. In the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly testing summary released Monday, officials said increasing national demand for tests may decrease Oregon’s allocations from several major manufacturers. Learn more
- As COVID-19 case numbers rise, many restaurant owners are more committed than ever to enforcing mask-wearing policies for guests. Learn more
7 a.m.
- A COVID-19 outbreak connected to a prison in Eastern Oregon’s Malheur County has left at least 141 people sick, the Oregon Department of Corrections said on Monday. Learn more
- State health officials on Monday reported 280 new COVID-19 cases, marking the seventh straight day the Oregon Health Authority has reported at least 200 cases. The OHA also announced three more people died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll up to 237. Learn more
