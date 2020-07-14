x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 14: State expects decline in testing capacity

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7:30 a.m.

  • As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes across the country, Oregon health officials expect a decline in the state’s testing capacity in the weeks to come. In the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly testing summary released Monday, officials said increasing national demand for tests may decrease Oregon’s allocations from several major manufacturers. Learn more
  • As COVID-19 case numbers rise, many restaurant owners are more committed than ever to enforcing mask-wearing policies for guests. Learn more

7 a.m.

  • A COVID-19 outbreak connected to a prison in Eastern Oregon’s Malheur County has left at least 141 people sick, the Oregon Department of Corrections said on Monday. Learn more

  • State health officials on Monday reported 280 new COVID-19 cases, marking the seventh straight day the Oregon Health Authority has reported at least 200 cases. The OHA also announced three more people died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll up to 237. Learn more

