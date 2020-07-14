Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 380 new cases

The number of deaths ties a record-high for Oregon, set on April 28.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, state health officials reported Tuesday.

The number of deaths ties a record-high for Oregon. The last time the state saw seven deaths in one day was April 28.

Oregon’s death toll is now 244 people.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 238th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 3 and died on July 12, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 239th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died on July 2, at OHSU Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 240th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 8. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 241st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 10, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 242nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 13, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 243rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 11, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 244th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 13. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

The OHA also reported 380 new and presumptive cases of the coronavirus. The total number of cases reported in the state is now 12,805.

Umatilla and Multnomah counties tied with the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 76 each.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 21

Clatsop: 1

Columbia: 3

Coos: 1

Deschutes: 9

Douglas: 2

Hood River: 3

Jackson: 7

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 6

Klamath: 2

Lane: 8

Linn: 2

Malheur: 35

Marion: 46

Morrow: 7

Multnomah: 76

Polk: 1

Tillamook: 3

Umatilla: 76

Union: 3

Wasco: 3

Washington: 53

Yamhill: 6

Oregon’s percentage of positive tests increased again last week, to 5.8%, according to the OHA. The previous week’s positive test rate was 5.3%.