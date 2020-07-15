VERIFY: Answering your questions about Oregon's social gatherings ban and wearing masks outside

Governor Kate Brown's new rules go in effect Wednesday and people have a lot of questions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown announced a ban on indoor gatherings of more than 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Oregon will also expand face mask requirements outdoors. Starting Wednesday, July 15, face coverings will be required outside if people cannot keep a distance of more than 6 feet away from others.

KGW has received a lot of questions from viewers about the ban and mask mandate.

(This story will be updated with additional viewer questions and answers. Do you have a question? Email us at Verify@kgw.com)

Question: Are churches included in social gatherings ban?

Churches are exempt from the ban. Governor Brown's office told KGW: "The new gathering limit applies only to indoor social get-togethers. Churches, businesses, and venues must follow the health and safety guidance and occupancy limits already established for those types of buildings." (Source: Governor Kate Brown's Office)

Question: How will the new rules impact weddings?

Indoor weddings must have 10 people or less and guests at outdoor weddings must maintain 6 feet of distance from other guests they don’t live with or wear a mask. Counties in phase two can still weddings of up to 250 people as long as venues follow the current health and safety guidelines. (Source: Governor Kate Brown's Office)

Question: Where outdoors do I have to wear a mask? On a sidewalk? At a park? Out shopping in neighborhoods?

Governor Kate Brown's office told KGW, anytime a person is outdoors and cannot maintain 6 feet of distance with people outside their household, the need to wear a mask. (Source: Governor Kate Brown's Office)