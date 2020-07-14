Oregon expects decline in coronavirus testing capacity over next 6-8 weeks

Health officials said increasing national demand for tests may decrease Oregon’s allocations from several major manufacturers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes across the country, Oregon health officials expect a decline in the state’s testing capacity in the weeks to come.

In the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly testing summary released Monday, officials said increasing national demand for tests may decrease Oregon’s allocations from several major manufacturers.

“We anticipate a reduction in COVID-19 testing capacity over the next 6 to 8 weeks," the report said.

Oregon’s total number of coronavirus tests increased for six consecutive weeks starting in mid-May. The state’s most recent estimated test capacity was 41,000 tests during the week of June 30.

Last week, 28,314 tests were performed in Oregon, which was a 29% decrease from the previous week.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s percentage of positive tests increased again last week, to 5.8%. The previous week’s positive test rate was 5.3%.

According to the OHA, Oregon’s positive test rate during the pandemic so far is 3.9%.