Oregon reports 280 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Health officials also announced 102 cases are linked to the Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Monday reported 280 new COVID-19 cases, marking the seventh straight day the Oregon Health Authority has reported at least 200 cases.

The OHA also announced three more people died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll up to 237. The following information was released about the people who died:

A 67-year-old man in Marion County tested positive on July 8 and died July 11, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 76-year-old man in Clackamas County tested positive on July 1 and died July 4, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 54-year-old man in Umatilla County died on July 8 in his residence and tested positive post-mortem on July 9. He had underlying conditions.

Officials on Monday also reported two new workplace outbreaks of 20 cases or more. One is at Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County. A total of 102 cases, which may include household members and other close contacts of employees, have been linked to the prison. Last week, there were just six known cases connected to the prison. The outbreak accounts for many of the new cases reported in Malheur County over the last two days. The county reported 71 new cases on Sunday and 27 on Monday.

The other workplace outbreak is at Shearer’s Foods in Umatilla County, which is now connected to at least 20 known COVID-19 cases. The investigation into the outbreak began on June 26 but the OHA said the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure, which is five or more cases.

Nearly half of Monday’s newly reported cases came from Multnomah and Washington counties. Here’s the breakdown by county:

Clackamas: 20

Columbia: 6

Coos: 2

Gilliam: 1

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 3

Klamath: 1

Lane: 4

Linn: 1

Malheur: 27

Marion: 36

Morrow: 9

Multnomah: 82

Polk: 2

Umatilla: 28

Wallowa: 1

Washington: 47

Yamhill: 8

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. According to Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon reported more cases last week than in the entire month of May. The last time Oregon had less than 100 cases in a single day was more than a month ago.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, Brown on Monday announced a ban on indoor gatherings of more than 10 people. The new rule does not apply to businesses. Also, the governor announced starting Wednesday, July 15, face masks will be required outside if people can’t keep a distance of more than six feet away from others.