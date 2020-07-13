Watch live: Gov. Brown holds news conference on COVID-19

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's epidemiologist, will join Gov. Brown during the press conference.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a news conference on COVID-19 at 11 a.m.

She will be joined by Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist.

KGW will stream the news conference in the video player above, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Cases of the coronavirus continue to rise across the state. On Sunday, the OHA announced 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 12,170.

The state’s death toll is 234 people.