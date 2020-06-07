Oregon COVID-19 updates July 6: State surpasses 10,000 cases

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them.

REAL-TIME UPDATES

The Oregon Zoo plans to reopen this week after a nearly four-month closure. The zoo will reopen for members only from July 9-11 and will open to the general public on Sunday, July 12. New safety measures will be in place. Learn more

Oregon Health Authority reported 301 new cases of the virus Sunday, marking the fourth day in a row that Oregon has seen 300 cases or more. The state's total number of COVID-19 cases is now 10,230. Learn more

Starting Tuesday, Washington businesses must turn away customers without face masks. Gov. Jay Inslee said he's optimistic that the vast majority of Washingtonians and Washington businesses will comply with the new order. Learn more

Verify: Can face shields be used instead of face masks? Many people are asking if face shields can be worn in lieu of masks. Here's what health officials have to say on the topic. Learn more