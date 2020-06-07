Oregon reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Monday’s case total breaks a streak of four consecutive days of over 300 new coronavirus cases in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths.

Monday’s case total breaks a streak of four consecutive days of over 300 new coronavirus cases in Oregon. The total number of cases reported in the state is now 10,395.

Oregon’s death toll remains at 215 people.

The state has had six straight weeks of case growth. The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly testing summary shows that last week 5.3% of coronavirus tests came back positive. The positive test rate was 4.3% during the previous week.

Overall, Oregon’s positive test rate is 3.7% during the pandemic, which health officials say is much lower than the national average of 9%.

Here are the counties where new cases were reported Monday: