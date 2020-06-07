Oregon Zoo to reopen this week with new safety measures

After being closed for nearly 4 months, the zoo will reopen for members only from July 9-11 and will open to the general public on Sunday, July 12.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo plans to reopen this week after a nearly four-month closure that began at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to ensure a safe experience for zoogoers, here are the new measures in place for the reopening:

Timed ticketing/limited attendance: To prevent crowding and long lines, the zoo will open with reduced capacity and timed ticketing. All guests — including zoo members — must reserve their tickets online in advance. Guests will choose a day and time to visit, and receive an electronic ticket to be scanned once they arrive. Tickets may be reserved/purchased via the zoo website. Member-only preview reservations are available Monday, July 6. General admission and all other membership reservations go on sale Wednesday, July 8.

Primarily outdoor experience: Guests will follow a one-way, mostly open-air path through the zoo's 64-acre park-like campus, with some indoor and high-touch areas remaining closed. Visitors should keep an eye out for blue "Paws [pause] for Safety" markers along the route. Carousel and train rides will not be operating.

Masks/face coverings: To help protect the safety of animals, staff and guests, face coverings will be required for zoo employees and for all guests over the age of 6 upon entry and in designated areas. Guests ages 2-5 are encouraged to wear masks if possible. Guests who are unable to wear a mask or face covering for medical reasons will be exempt.

Handwashing and sanitizing stations: Additional handwashing and sanitizing stations have been added throughout the zoo.

The zoo has been closed since March 17. Zoo Director Dr. Don Moore said the zoo’s animal-care team “have not let COVID-19 slow down their important work”.