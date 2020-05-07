Oregon reports 301 new COVID-19 cases; total number of cases passes 10,000

For the fourth day in a row, Oregon has more than 300 new cases of coronavirus.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 301 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

This is the fourth day in a row that cases in Oregon have been over 300. The total number of cases reported in the state is now 10,230.

The tri-county area, Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah counties, made up almost half of all the new cases.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Clackamas: 25

Columbia: 3

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 8

Douglas: 4

Hood River: 5

Jackson: 3

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 3

Lane: 10

Malheur: 15

Marion: 38

Morrow: 9

Multnomah: 72

Sherman: 1

Umatilla: 41

Union: 1

Wasco: 3

Washington: 51

Yamhill: 7

OHA also reported two more deaths, raising the death toll in Oregon to 215.

Oregon’s 214th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 2, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 215th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 11 and died on July 3, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Over the past month, the confirmed case count has more than doubled in Oregon and the state has continuously set record highs for new daily cases.

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced she is increasing enforcement statewide on face coverings, physical distancing and business crowd limits.