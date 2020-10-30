x
Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 30: Portlanders can apply for $500 in housing assistance today at 1 p.m.

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:45 a.m.

  • Today at 1 p.m., Portlanders will be able to apply for $500 in housing assistance. The payments will come in the form of 2,800 prepaid debit cards. Residents applied for the first 1,400 on Tuesday morning. Portlanders can apply for the remaining 1,400 today at 1 p.m. All applications must be submitted online at pdxassist.com and the cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more
  • State health officials announced yesterday that Oregon broke its record for daily cases during the pandemic. The OHA reported 575 new cases and two more deaths. Learn more
  • In neighboring Clark County, the Southwest Washington community is in the "high risk" category for COVID-19 activity level. Learn more

