Oregon announces single-day record 600 new COVID-19 cases

The new record comes amid a coronavirus surge in the state and across the country.

PORTLAND, Ore — One day after reporting a record-high 575 COVID-19 cases, Oregon health officials on Friday announced 600 new cases of the virus, the most reported in a single day so far during the pandemic.

The new record comes amid a coronavirus surge in the state. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the increase in cases reflects continued widespread transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 44,389.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 152, followed by Washington County with 91.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 3

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 45

Clatsop: 3

Columbia: 4

Coos: 2

Crook: 3

Deschutes: 24

Douglas: 4

Gilliam: 1

Harney: 2

Hood River: 3

Jackson: 69

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 3

Klamath: 9

Lake: 4

Lane: 34

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 18

Malheur: 18

Marion: 44

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 152

Polk: 7

Sherman: 2

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 26

Union: 3

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 3

Washington: 91

Yamhill: 13

The OHA also announced two more COVID-19 deaths. Oregon’s death toll from COVID-19 is now up to 675 people.

The OHA released the following information about the two people who died:

Oregon’s 674th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 29 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 675th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

OHA releases modeling update

The OHA released its latest modeling update showing that COVID-19 is continuing to spread but if transmission continues at its current rate, daily cases would only slightly increase.

The model examined three scenarios: