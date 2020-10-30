Gov. Brown to hold news conference on COVID-19 spread, Oregon schools

The governor will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss the spread of COVID-19 and Oregon schools.

The governor will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Education.

KGW will stream the news conference in the video player above and on YouTube.

Oregon set a new record for daily coronavirus cases on Thursday with 575.

Last week, more Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 than any other week during the pandemic so far, according to the OHA’s weekly report on the virus.

During the week of Oct. 19-25, Oregon averaged 377 new cases per day.

The OHA said the increase in cases reflects continued widespread transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide.

The increased spread of COVID-19 is preventing hundreds of thousands of Oregon students from returning to classrooms for in-person learning.

Last week, the education department reported that nearly 1,500 schools across the state taught some form of in-person learning for about 51,000 students during the previous week. There are 560,000 students in the state.

Also last week, Gov. Brown's office released an update on school metrics stating that an advisory board is studying the issue.