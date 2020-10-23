Portlanders can apply for $500 payments as part of city's new COVID-19 housing assistance program

Portland residents can apply for the one-time payments during two separate application windows.

PORTLAND, Ore — The city of Portland on Friday announced a new COVID-19 assistance program for residents struggling with the health and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 27, Portlanders will be able to apply for $500 in housing assistance.

The city partnered with United Way of the Columbia-Willamette to distribute the payments. They will come in the form of 2,800 prepaid debit cards.

Portlanders can apply for the one-time payments during two separate application windows. The application window for the first 1,400 cards opens on Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. and the remaining 1,400 will be distributed on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. All applications must be submitted online at pdxassist.com.

The cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old and living in Portland, have experienced a loss of income or elevated health risk related to COVID-19 and have a household income at or below 80% of Area Median Income (see chart below).

Prepaid cards will also be provided to homeless families and individuals living in shelters and on the streets, the city announced. Those cards will be made available through sheltering organizations and outreach teams that contract with the Joint Office of Homeless Services.