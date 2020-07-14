Oregon Coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

As cases of COVID-19 spread across Oregon and beyond, KGW is providing interactive maps and graphs to help explain the data.

Oregon Coronavirus Map: The Oregon Health Authority releases data for each county Monday-Friday. This county map is updated when KGW receives this data.

Oregon COVID-19 data by age group: This interactive map breaks down Oregon coronavirus data by age group cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data: This interactive map shows how many people in Oregon have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases in Oregon: This interactive bar chart shows the latest COVID-19 positive and negative cases, and deaths in Oregon.

Oregon Unemployment Claims: Each week the Oregon Employment Department releases the latest number of unemployment claims. This interactive chart shows the initial claims that have been filed and processed.

Oregon workplace outbreaks: Every Thursday the Oregon Health Authority releases the latest data on workplace outbreaks of five COVID-19 cases or more. This is the latest data.

COVID-19 Status at Oregon Department of Corrections facilities: Every week, the Oregon Health Authority releases a weekly report

COVID-19 in the U.S.:This is the interactive live coronavirus cases updated by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.