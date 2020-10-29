Oregon reports single-day high of 575 new COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority also recently reported more Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 last week than any other week during the pandemic so far.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Thursday announced 575 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, the most reported in a single day so far during the pandemic.

The previous record of 550 cases was set last week, on Oct. 23. The new record comes amid a coronavirus surge in the state, eight months into the pandemic. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the increase in cases reflects continued widespread transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide. OHA also recently reported more Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 last week than any other week during the pandemic so far.

Including Thursday’s new cases, Oregon has reported 43,793 coronavirus cases so far during the pandemic.

Washington and Multnomah counties reported the most new cases on Thursday, with 107 and 102, respectively. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of Thursday’s 575 new cases.

Baker: 7

Benton: 15

Clackamas: 62

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 1

Coos: 2

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 25

Douglas: 4

Grant: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 5

Jackson: 54

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 1

Lake: 2

Lane: 17

Linn: 18

Malheur: 7

Marion: 62

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 102

Polk: 7

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 42

Union: 7

Wallowa: 3

Washington: 107

Yamhill: 9

In addition to the new cases, OHA reported two more COVID-19 deaths. The state’s coronavirus death toll is at 673 people. The following information was released about the two newly reported deaths:

A 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 28 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 27 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.