Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 5: Gov. Brown says rural schools may see new back to school metrics

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • Gov. Brown says new back-to-school metrics may be in the works for rural Oregon. Learn more
  • On Tuesday, state health officials reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths, bringing Oregon's death toll to 333 people. Learn more
  • At least 25 campers and staff members at a camp east of Portland have tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more

