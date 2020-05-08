Oregon COVID-19 updates, Aug. 5: Gov. Brown says rural schools may see new back to school metrics

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 333 deaths, 1,688 hospitalizations, 19,699 cases, 418,869 tests (400,215 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,619 deaths, 5,779 hospitalizations, 59,379 cases, 1,009,486 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 156,840 deaths, 4,772,027 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 701,455 deaths, 18,576,034 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Gov. Brown says new back-to-school metrics may be in the works for rural Oregon. Learn more
- On Tuesday, state health officials reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths, bringing Oregon's death toll to 333 people. Learn more
- At least 25 campers and staff members at a camp east of Portland have tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more
