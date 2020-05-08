Here are the 70 active coronavirus workplace outbreaks in Oregon

Three of the four workplace outbreaks with the most cases in Oregon are at correctional facilities.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 70 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week.

Last week, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 64 workplace outbreaks.

Eight COVID-19 deaths have been associated with workplace outbreaks in the state. No new deaths this week were reported in connection with these outbreaks.

The OHA does not report employee deaths by workplace.

The list was published in the OHA's weekly report, which details the state’s response to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The data is current as of 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Three of the four outbreaks with the most cases in Oregon are at correctional facilities. The largest outbreak in the state is still at the Oregon State Penitentiary with 185 cases. The OHA this week is also listing active outbreaks of 164 people at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Umatilla County and 142 people at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County.

Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla has a reported 22 cases.

OHA tracks outbreaks of five or more employees at workplaces where there are at least 30 workers. Health officials say an outbreak remains active if there has been a case within the past 28 days. The case count for each workplace includes everyone who is linked to the outbreak, whether they are workers or a close contact.

The weekly report also lists 64 workplaces with resolved COVID-19 outbreaks, including Pacific Seafood in Newport where 185 cases were reported. (Table 8).

There is also one child care facility and one camp reporting COVID-19 outbreaks this week: Trout Creek Bible Camp in Corbett has 25 cases and Hall Boulevard KinderCare in Tigard is reporting five cases.