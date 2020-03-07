Oregon COVID-19 updates July 3: Wearing a face mask will not lower your oxygen levels, doctor says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 209 deaths, 9,294 cases, 250,637 tests (241,760 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,342 deaths, 34,151 cases, 571,964 tests (5.8% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 128,783 deaths, 2,741,869 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 522,111 deaths, 10,906,822 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- Despite claims to the contrary, wearing a face mask will not lower your oxygen levels. Learn more
- An Oregon State Police trooper is on paid leave and three others are under investigation for refusing to wear masks inside a Corvallis coffee shop. Learn more
- The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the professional shows. State leaders have encouraged people to stay home. This means people will be putting on their own shows in their respective neighborhoods. And that has local fire officials worried. Learn more
- Oregon set a record for new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row Thursday. The Oregon Health Authority reported 375 new and presumed cases of COVID-19, and one new death. Learn more
