Oregon COVID-19 updates July 3: Wearing a face mask will not lower your oxygen levels, doctor says

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

  • Despite claims to the contrary, wearing a face mask will not lower your oxygen levels. Learn more
  • An Oregon State Police trooper is on paid leave and three others are under investigation for refusing to wear masks inside a Corvallis coffee shop. Learn more
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the professional shows. State leaders have encouraged people to stay home. This means people will be putting on their own shows in their respective neighborhoods. And that has local fire officials worried. Learn more
  • Oregon set a record for new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row Thursday. The Oregon Health Authority reported 375 new and presumed cases of COVID-19, and one new death. Learn more

