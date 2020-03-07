Oregon increasing face mask enforcement at businesses over July 4 weekend

Gov. Brown also announced that eight Oregon counties are now on a watch list for COVID-19 cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the state, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced she is increasing enforcement statewide on face coverings, physical distancing and business crowd limits.

She also announced eight counties outside the Portland metro area are now on a COVID-19 watch list.

The new enforcement is an effort to make sure restaurants, bars and other businesses comply with state rules over the Fourth of July weekend and beyond.

“State enforcement agencies will be out in force to ensure businesses are in compliance. Those businesses not complying with gathering size limits, face covering requirements, physical distancing rules and other standards face stiff penalties,” Brown said.

Workers from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC), with help from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), will be doing spot checks and inspections all over Oregon during the Fourth of July weekend.

Businesses that refuse to comply could be cited, fined or issued a Red Warning Notice. A Red Warning Notice could be given to a business that is in willful violation of Brown’s executive orders. Those businesses would be closed until the violation is remedied, according to the governor’s office.

On Thursday, Oregon set a new record with 375 new coronavirus cases, breaking the previous record of 281 from the day before. Health officials predict that the increase may become much steeper during the next month - potentially reaching 900 new cases per day.

The state has seen five straight weeks of case growth, especially in rural communities in central and eastern Oregon. That’s why Gov. Brown also announced that eight counties are now on a watch list for COVID-19 cases: Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, and Wasco.

Health officials will watch the counties closely in the coming days. If they don’t see a decrease in cases soon, business closures and smaller gathering limits may be ordered, Brown said.