Here's how to help slow the spread of COVID-19 while celebrating the Fourth of July

NBC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres has some advice for a fun and safe Independence Day celebration.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The increase in coronavirus cases in late June can be traced back to Memorial Day weekend, experts said, when lockdowns ended in many states and people celebrated the holiday.

So, what can people do to avoid a repeat situation after the upcoming holiday weekend?

NBC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres offers some advice:

“Our plans are going to be a bit different, but that doesn't mean they have to be any less fun. You just have to be more creative about it,” Dr. Torres said. “So, you can get together with other people, you just want to make sure you social distance.”

To effectively social distance, Torres suggested activities and gatherings outdoors, where the virus doesn’t spread as easily.

If you are still planning that backyard barbecue, make sure there is room to spread out and be conscious about how you're serving food. Whether it’s hot dogs, ribs, veggie burgers or any Independence Day classics, Dr. Torres said not to share food.

“If you're having a barbecue then have everybody have individual condiments so they're not all picking the same condiment bow; knife and spoon up, because that's how contamination can spread,” he said. “Just doing those things can keep people as safe as possible.”

Government and health officials are also asking people to keep Independence Day celebrations local.

“If possible, stay home. See what you can do from home, see what you can see from home because that's going to keep you the safest,” Dr. Torres said.

Avoid crowded beaches, pools, and parks.

Avoid bars and heavy drinking

Keep kids apart and regularly clean “high-touch toys,” such as frisbees and balls

Bring your own sunscreen and bug spray to help limit contact with others

Remember the basics: wear your mask and wash your hands.