Fire officials worried about July 4 holiday amid pandemic

More people will be setting off fireworks at home because the big shows are canceled.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July. There is no denying that. There is also no denying how dangerous they can be if not done correctly.

"Buy the ones sold in the state of Oregon," said Lt. Rich Chatman of Portland Fire & Rescue. "Those are what we call safe and sane fireworks. Fireworks that don't fly way up into the air and way across the ground."

Lt. Chatman said it is important to light fireworks in wide open areas that are free of combustibles. Be sure to dispose of them properly.

"Basically you take those fireworks after they're lit, maybe an hour or two, put them in a bucket of water, let them soak overnight, then dispose of them," said Chatman.

Following this advice, according to Lt. Chatman, has never been more important.

"We have every reason to believe it'll be a busy weekend," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the professional shows. State leaders have encouraged people to stay home. This means people will be putting on their own shows in their respective neighborhoods. Additionally, there are people who will travel to Vancouver to buy fireworks that are illegal in Oregon.

"The combination of those things worries us," said Chatman. "We not only have a fire threat to worry about, we have veterans who often times feel trapped in their own homes, same for pets."

Lt. Chatman is not suggesting that we ignore the Fourth of July. He said celebrate the holiday responsibly.