Gov. Brown meets with OSP troopers who refused to wear face masks in coffee shop

SALEM, Ore. — Two days after Oregon State Police troopers were caught on video openly defying Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide mask mandate at a coffee shop, Brown met with three of the troopers at the Oregon governor’s residence in Salem.

Brown posted a photo of the meeting with three state troopers, all of whom were wearing masks, on her Facebook page.

The governor wrote that she’s “focused on saving lives, not firing people for making a single mistake.”

One OSP trooper is on paid leave and three others are under investigation after refusing to wear masks inside a Corvallis coffee shop on Wednesday.

Gov. Brown’s statewide mask mandate went into effect that same day.

“They took responsibility and expressed real regret for their actions. And they pledged to do better,” Brown wrote. “The officers and I agreed today that face coverings save lives. So you’ll see them – and me – wearing a face covering each and every day until we beat this virus.”